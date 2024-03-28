Take a hike: Weekend events across Indiana's natural areas

Get out and experience Indiana's natural environment with these events around the state this weekend and beyond.

From hellbenders and wildflowers, to night hikes and tree plantings there are plenty of opportunities for Hoosiers to learn about the state's flora and fauna as they explore Indiana's natural areas.

Friday, March 29

Spring Wildflower Hike Trail 6, 10 a.m. at Charlestown State Park: Visitors will meet at the River Overlook for a slow-paced hike to search for wildflowers.

Help the Hellbenders, 1 p.m. at Harmonie State Park: Learn about the Eastern Hellbender Salamander at the park’s Outdoor Education Pavilion. The free program will take visitors through the life of the state’s largest salamander.

Toad Homes, 2 p.m. at Potato Creek State Park: Meet at the park’s nature center for a meet and greet with the American toad. Learn facts about the amphibian and create a toad home to take home. Cost is $5.

Eggstravaganza Glow in the Dark Night Hike & Egg Hunt, 8:30 p.m. at Prophetstown State Park: A park naturalist will take visitors for a night hike to listen for frogs, look for glowing Easter eggs and learn about the nocturnal habits of wildlife. Children must be registered online to participate. Program is good for children ages 5-12.

A pileated woodpecker rests on a branch in Juan Soloman Park on Sunday, March 10, 2024, in Indianapolis.

Saturday, March 30

Keep Indianapolis Beautiful’s Eagledale tree planting, 9 a.m. : Join KIB’s Community Forestry team and help plant 137 native trees in an Eagledale neighborhood. Demonstration begins no later than 9:05 a.m. Must register online at kibi.org.

Annual Outdoor Adventure Class, 9:30 a.m. at Holliday Park: Central Indiana Wilderness Club is hosting this class featuring a variety of topics including selecting gear, trail safety, camping, backcountry ethics and pooping in the woods. RSVP here: ciwclub.org/event-5469832

Whose Nest Is This?, 10 a.m. at Clifty Falls State Park: Learn how to identify bird nests and eggs at the park’s nature center.

Spring Wildflower Hike Trail 2, 10 a.m. at Charlestown State Park: Visitors meet at the Oak shelter for a slow-paced hike to search for wildflowers.

Make a Solar Eclipse Viewer, 11 a.m. at Spring Mill State Park: Visitors meet at the Lakeview Activity Center to learn about the solar eclipse and different ways to safely view it. The park offers supplies for one viewer, but if visitors would like to make more they should bring extra cereal boxes. Cost is $1 per person and advance registration is required.

Woodpecker Walk, 1 p.m. at Harmonie State Park: Visitors will hike Trail 2 to look for woodpeckers and learn about where they live. Meets at the nature center.

Wildflower Walk, 1 p.m. at Fort Harrison State Park: A park naturalist will take visitors on a walk to search for spring ephemerals currently in bloom at the park. Meets at the Delaware Lake parking lot.

Bluebird Nest Box Building Workshop with the Brown County Bluebird Club, 1 p.m. at McCormick's Creek State Park: The Brown County Bluebird Club is hosting a bluebird nesting box building session. Visitors will learn about the bird and get to invite them into their backyards with the box. Registration is required and $10 will be collected as visitors arrive. To register, please contact Dan Sparks at b4bluebirds@gmail.com or 812-200-5700.

Easter wildlife: Get ready for the Easter bunny — and cottontail babies. What to do if you see them

Sunday, March 31

Feed the Birds BINGO, 9:30 a.m. at Indiana Dunes State Park: Visitors will join the park’s naturalist at the nature center to help fill the birdfeeders and play a game of BINGO.

Noisy Cranes, 10 a.m. at Potato Creek State Park: Admire the Sandhill Cranes at the park while the birds search for nesting areas. Stop by the park’s nature center to pick up a Sandhill Crane magnet that can be colored in.

Turtle Talk at the Canyon Inn, 2 p.m. at McCormick's Creek State Park: Meet some of the park’s reptiles and amphibians as the eat their favorite foods. Visitors meet at the nature center.

Karl Schneider is an IndyStar environment reporter. You can reach him at karl.schneider@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @karlstartswithk. Marina Johnson is a breaking and trending news reporter at The Courier Journal. You can reach her at marina.johnson@courier-journal.com.

IndyStar's environmental reporting project is made possible through the generous support of the nonprofit Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Explore Indiana outdoors and environment this weekend with these events