Higuain nets twice as Juventus wins at AC Milan 2-0

Juventus' Gonzalo Higuain celebrates after the end of the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Juventus, at the Milan San Siro stadium, Italy, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. Juventues won the game 2-0, Higuain scored both goals. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

MILAN (AP) — Gonzalo Higuain is once again a lean, mean, goal-scoring machine.

The Argentine scored another two to help visiting Juventus beat AC Milan 2-0 on Saturday.

Juventus moved level on points with Napoli at the top of Serie A. Napoli hosts Sassuolo on Sunday.

Higuain, who netted 32 times last campaign, had a relatively quiet start to the season, scoring only twice in the first eight matches in all competitions. His confidence appeared to dip after being dropped by Argentina.

However, Higuain appears to have lost weight and is back to the form which persuaded Juventus to spend an Italian record 90 million euros (then $99 million) to sign him from Napoli in 2016.

"I've always been the same player as before, I don't listen to criticism nor praise," said Higuain, who rejected the notion that his brace was the perfect response to his critics.

"I never respond to those who criticize me. I only want to help the team and these goals are for all those who have always believed in me, not for the others. We are strong, and when we play like this it's difficult to beat us."

Milan has won just one of its past six matches.

"It was an even match but Higuain made the difference," Milan coach Vincenzo Montella said. "Sometimes you also have to compliment the opposition, Higuain scored two phenomenal strikes. There are few Higuains out there."

Higuain ensured Juventus had the last laugh in the latest showdown, which began with spectacular choreography by Milan fans before the game, mocking their opponent's European record with a giant banner depicting a Halloween scene of seven gravestones, each bearing the year of one of Juve's Champions League final defeats.

There were also loud boos for former Milan coach and player Massimiliano Allegri and Mattia De Sciglio.

Higuain opened the scoring midway through the first half, latching onto Paulo Dybala's through ball and curling it into the bottom right corner.

It was his 100th goal in Serie A. Higuain also scored more than 100 in the Spanish League, for Real Madrid, and is only the second player to net a century in two of Europe's top five leagues after Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Nikola Kalinic looked certain to equalize in first-half stoppage time but Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon deflected his effort onto the crossbar.

Higuain doubled his tally shortly after the hour. Dybala dummied superbly and Kwadwo Asamoah's cross reached Higuain, who feinted past Ricardo Rodriguez and fired it in off the right post.

Roma was playing Bologna late.