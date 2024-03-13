Highways dedicated to slain Concho County deputies

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Almost three years after two Concho County Sheriff’s Office deputies were shot and killed while responding to a complaint, two highways were dedicated in a ceremony honoring their memory in Eden on Tuesday, March 12th.

The Concho County Sheriff and others gathered for a dedication ceremony at the Eden Multipurpose Center. A section of Highway 87 at the Tom Green/Concho county line is named the Deputy Samuel Leonard Memorial Highway, and a section of Highway 765 near Doole at the Concho/McCulloch county line is now named the Sgt. Stephen Jones Memorial Highway.

In May of 2021, both Concho County sheriff’s deputies responded to a complaint call about a dog in an Eden neighborhood. Officers say Jeffery Nichols opened fire and shot and killed both Leonard and Jones.

“Over the last three years, they had become my family, and I still miss them every day,” said Concho County Sheriff Chad Miller at the dedication ceremony.

Nichols remains jailed on two capital murder charges. Ronnie Winans, who worked for the City of Eden, was also shot and injured that day and has since recovered and returned to work.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.