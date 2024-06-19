Highway reopens after Garden State Parkway fire extinguished by NJ Forest Fire Service

BERKELEY - Traffic has fully reopened on the Garden State Parkway after a one-acre wildfire was extinguished on Tuesday evening, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

The blaze, which was reported just after 2:30 p.m. on the wooded median separating the northbound and southbound lanes, forced authorities to close two southbound lanes and one northbound lane near mile marker 77, prompting the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office to issue a traffic alert to the public.

The fire service advised the public that smoke would be visible for a time as firefighters worked to “mop up the wildfire.”

Motorists traveling in the area were urged to remain cautious of smoke conditions and watch for firefighters and fire vehicles that were operating along the parkway.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately known.

