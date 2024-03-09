Protest blocked highway ramps near Hopkins airport

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Ramps near Cleveland Hopkins International Airport were blocked Saturday afternoon starting around 3 p.m. due to a reported protest.

Although the ramps reopened, a law enforcement presence was on scene for a while afterward, as seen on Ohio Department of Transportation/OHGO camera footage.

At the time, ODOT described the shutdown as an “other incident,” but FOX 8 camera crews were able to get footage of people standing next to parked cars, some holding Palestinian flags.

WJW photo

WJW photo

The two blockages were at ramp I-480 Westbound to SR-237 Southbound and ramp I-71 Southbound to SR-237 Southbound.

Cleveland police released the following statement saying they were aware of a protest:

“The Division of Police is aware of a protest caravan impeding traffic on I-480 near the Airport. We are actively working to resolve the situation in coordination with law enforcement partners to ensure the safety of all involved. We encourage commuters to use alternative routes to ease traffic congestion. Further updates will be provided as needed.”

A Cleveland Car Caravan 4Palestine event had been planned for Saturday afternoon.

The airport reported on X around 4 p.m. that “no impacts to flights have been reported” and thanked travelers for their patience.

Some in the car caravan were then seen moving toward downtown Cleveland, as seen on OHGO cameras:

Photo courtesy OHGO camera

Photo courtesy OHGO camera

Photo courtesy OHGO camera

Photo courtesy OHGO camera

The Ohio State Highway Patrol also confirmed to FOX 8 that they are monitoring the protest:

“We are aware of and are monitoring the situation. Troopers are currently assisting with traffic control in and around the area,” a spokesperson said.

By 6:30 p.m., Cleveland police reported the caravan had broken up.

