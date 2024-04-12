Highway ramp closures, new traffic patterns in Akron; one starts tonight

Some ramp closures and new traffic patterns in Akron will go into effect starting Friday night as part of the city's Beltway reconstruction, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

From 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday, the ramp from Interstate 77 northbound to Interstate 76 westbound will be closed. The detour will be I-76 eastbound to Arlington Street/Kelly Ave. to I-76 westbound.

There will be three ramp closures overnight from Monday to Tuesday:

9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday, the ramp from Carrol Street to Route 8 southbound will be closed. A detour will be posted, ODOT said.

10 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Route 8/I-77 southbound at the Central Interchange will be closed. The detour will be I-76 westbound to I-76/Kenmore Leg to I-277 eastbound to I-77.

10 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday, ramp from SR 8 southbound to I-76 eastbound will be closed. The detour will be I-76 westbound to Main Street to I-76 eastbound.

On Tuesday starting at 5 a.m., a new traffic pattern will be in effect at I-77/Route 9 southbound between Carol Street and Johnson Street. Southbound drivers will split into two lanes: the left lane will cross over onto the northbound direction while the right lane will stay on the southbound side. Those drivers who need to exit at I-76 eastbound and westbound should stay in the right lane.

Starting Tuesday evening and going through Thursday morning, Route 8/I-77 northbound at the Central Interchange will be closed each night from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The detour will be I-76 westbound to Main Street to I-76 eastbound to Route 8 northbound.

Lastly, on Wednesday from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lakeshore Boulevard under I-76 will be closed for a concrete bridge deck pour. The northbound detour will be South Street to Princeton Street to Russell Street to Lakeshore Boulevard, while the southbound detour will be Russell Street to Route 93/Manchester Road to South St. to Lakeshore Boulevard.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Some Akron highway ramps will be closed Friday night. What to know