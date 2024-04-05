Highway projects planned in south Lincoln Co.

Apr. 5—LIBBY — The Montana Department of Transportation and two Libby area contractors will be doing safety highway work in the area.

According to information from the agency, it and construction partner Thompson Contracting will be clearing rock from the recent rockslide next week on a portion of Highway 37 in the Libby Dam area.

The project area begins just north of the intersection of Montana 37 with Jennings Hiline Drive and continues north for one mile.

The work is scheduled to begin the week of April 8, weather and other factors permitting. The work is anticipated to take approximately three days to complete. Crews will be working from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Highway 37 will be closed to through traffic for approximately 30 minutes the first day of work, sometime between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., and travelers will need to seek alternate routes.

Traffic control will be in place while crews are present. Traffic will be restricted to one lane at times, with flaggers in place.

Travelers should expect reduced speeds of 35 mph.

For the most up-to-date width restrictions and road conditions, visit https://www.511mt.net/.

For the second job, construction partner Noble Excavating will begin a safety project on U.S. 2 in April. Work is expected to last approximately one month, weather and other factors permitting.

The project begins near the northern Terrace View Road approach and extends for approximately half a mile, ending at the southern Terrace View Road approach.

Crews will begin clearing trees the second week of April to prepare for construction that will commence the first week of May. Crews will be working Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The purpose of this project is to enhance roadway safety features to address a crash trend at this location. The project will widen the shoulder and flatten slopes along the southbound lane. Other improvements will include guardrail replacement, chip seal, fog seal, new shoulder rumble strips and upgraded signage.

Expect flaggers, traffic lights, and pilot cars guiding traffic, 10 to 15-minute delays, reduced speeds, and single-lane traffic when traveling through the project area.

For more information, contact Joan Redeen at 406-396-1978.