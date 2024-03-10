Highway Patrol investigating one-vehicle fatal crash on Biers Run Road

CHILLICOTHE – The Chillicothe Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on Biers Run Road in Ross County.

On March 10, at approximately 1:21 a.m., a 2008 Toyota RAV4, driven by Kayden D. McWhorter, 19, of Chillicothe was traveling northwest on Biers Run Road. The vehicle drove off the right side of the roadway, striking a roadway sign and multiple trees.

McWhorter suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased on the scene. The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on the scene by the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, Ross County Coroner’s Office, and Union Township Fire and EMS.

The crash remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: 19-year-old from Chillicothe killed in one-vehicle crash