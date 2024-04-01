Highway patrol identifies man fatally shot by Kansas City police officers Sunday

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the 59-year-old man who died Sunday after Kansas City police officers shot him.

Leo A. Dorch of Kansas City died after multiple officers shot at him Sunday morning in the 4000 block of Myrtle Avenue, according to the highway patrol.

Kansas City police were called to the area for help around 5:50 a.m., but the circumstances of the call were unknown, according to a news release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Officers said they saw a man walking the street in front of a nearby residence with a handgun.

Police tried to get the subject to drop the gun for several minutes, according to the highway patrol. The person then allegedly pointed the gun in the direction of the officers, leading multiple officers to fire their weapons, the highway patrol said.

Police took Dorch into custody, and he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The killing was the 31st homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. There had been 40 homicides at this time last year.

An investigation by the highway patrol is ongoing.