Highway crash sends 2 to hospital in north Charlotte

Two people are hurt after a crash in north Charlotte on a busy highway on Saturday night.

MEDIC says it happened around 11:30 p.m. on the Brookshire Freeway near the I-77 ramp.

Two of the people involved were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash caused a massive traffic backup. Channel 9′s tower camera caught the long line of cars inching forward around Uptown Saturday night.

Channel 9 asked N.C. State Highway Patrol what led to the crash and if anyone will face charges.

