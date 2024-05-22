Highway crash kills 1, sends 4 to hospital

May 22—One person has died, four other people hospitalized, following a head-on crash on Highway 101 in Coos County.

Oregon State Police (OSP) responded to a three-vehicle crash on Highway 101, near milepost 250, at approximately 4:35 p.m. May 13.

According to OSP, the preliminary investigation indicated a northbound Nissan Frontier, operated by Tracy Martin Goforth (63) of Gold Beach, crossed into the southbound lane for unknown reasons and struck a Toyota Prius, operated by Ronald Willam Lyons (76) of Bandon, head-on. The Nissan came to rest in the northbound lane while the Prius spun in the southbound lane and struck a Toyota Venza, operated by Dennis Joseph Dugan (70) of Bandon, nearly head-on.

The operator of the Nissan (Goforth) was transported and declared deceased at the hospital. The operator of the Prius (Ronald Lyons) and passenger, Delia Villarreal Lyons (73) of Bandon, were transported due to injuries suffered during the crash. The operator of the Venza (Dennis Dugan) and passenger, Mary Therese Dugan (69) of Bandon, were transported due to injuries suffered during the crash.

The highway was impacted for approximately 15 hours during the on-scene investigation. The cause of the crash was under investigation at press time. Green Acres Fire, Bandon Fire, and ODOT, assisted OSP at the crash scene.