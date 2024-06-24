Highway crash claims life of Southwest Missouri man

KSNF/KODE — One man is dead following a crash Sunday afternoon near Marionville.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol it happened at 1:20 p.m. on MO 14, two miles west of Marionville.

MSHP says an SUV was traveling eastbound on the highway, ran off the road striking a sign, and then overturning and ejecting the driver.

That driver is Christopher Bell, 37, of Republic.

Troopers say Bell was not wearing a seatbelt.

Bell was pronounced dead at the scene.

This marks Troop D’s 45th fatal crash of 2024.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.