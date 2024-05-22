Highway Cameras Show Tornado Barreling Through Iowa

Highway cameras captured the moment a tornado swept over central Iowa on Tuesday, May 21.

Footage captured by Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT) cameras show the storm barreling across US Route 30 near the town of Nevada on Tuesday afternoon.

In a press conference on Tuesday night, Iowa State Patrol Sgt Alex Dinkla reported “multiple fatalities” as a result of the destructive overnight storms, according to local media. Credit: Iowa DOT via Storyful