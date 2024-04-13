Highway 9 closed all day Saturday near Ben Lomond due to vehicle crash into power pole

(BCN) — State Highway 9 will be shut down all day Saturday near Ben Lomond in Santa Cruz County after a vehicle crashed into a power pole, according to the California Highway Patrol.

BART Red Line down for the weekend

The crash was reported shortly after 3:15 a.m. on the highway near Pike Road. Vehicles are being detoured via Alba Road to Empire Grade to Jameson Creek Road to state Highway 236, CHP officials said.

Copyright © 2024 Bay City News, Inc.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.