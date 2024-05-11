Highway 79 crash leaves 1 dead in Panola County

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Panola County Sheriff’s Office said that a driver was killed in a crash on Highway 79 north on Friday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper, deputies, the Intercommunity Volunteer Fire Department and UT Health EMS were sent to the scene where a a person was stuck in their vehicle.

The Highway 79 north fatal crash scene. Photo courtesy of Intercommunity VFD.

The single-vehicle crash killed the driver and the Precinct 2 and 3 Justice of the Peace has been notified to do an inquest.

KETK has contacted the Texas Department of Public Safety for more information on this crash.

