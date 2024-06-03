Highway 56 Stage 2b detour has begun as construction progresses in LeRoy

Jun. 3—Highway 56 motorists will encounter the Stage 2b detour beginning June 3 as construction progresses in LeRoy, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Crews are reconstructing 1.2 miles of Highway 56 through LeRoy. Construction is taking place in three stages.

* Stage 2a started in April and it is anticipated to be finished early July. During this stage, crews are working between County Road 56 to S Mather Street and Everett Street and east of Ada Street. Traffic will be detoured along county roads 12, 53 and 11, as well as W County Road and 105th Street. View the town detour map and the extended detour map.

* Stage 2b is scheduled to begin June 3 and end mid-August. Crews will work between County Road 56 to S Mather Street. Traffic will be detoured along county roads 12, 53 and 11. View the town detour map and the extended detour map.

* Stage 3 is scheduled from late July to mid-October. Once stages 2a and 2b are complete, crews will work between S Mather Street and Everett Street. Traffic will be detoured south of County Road 56 and N Mather Street. View the detour map.

Residents and business owners with questions about access to properties can contact Tim Heins, 507-208-3840 or Dwayne Pike, 507-206-8364.