Highway 56 Stage 2b detour has begun as construction progresses in LeRoy

Austin Daily Herald, Minn.
·1 min read

Jun. 3—Highway 56 motorists will encounter the Stage 2b detour beginning June 3 as construction progresses in LeRoy, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Crews are reconstructing 1.2 miles of Highway 56 through LeRoy. Construction is taking place in three stages.

* Stage 2a started in April and it is anticipated to be finished early July. During this stage, crews are working between County Road 56 to S Mather Street and Everett Street and east of Ada Street. Traffic will be detoured along county roads 12, 53 and 11, as well as W County Road and 105th Street. View the town detour map and the extended detour map.

* Stage 2b is scheduled to begin June 3 and end mid-August. Crews will work between County Road 56 to S Mather Street. Traffic will be detoured along county roads 12, 53 and 11. View the town detour map and the extended detour map.

* Stage 3 is scheduled from late July to mid-October. Once stages 2a and 2b are complete, crews will work between S Mather Street and Everett Street. Traffic will be detoured south of County Road 56 and N Mather Street. View the detour map.

Residents and business owners with questions about access to properties can contact Tim Heins, 507-208-3840 or Dwayne Pike, 507-206-8364.