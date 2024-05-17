Highway 37 closure this weekend between Sonoma and Solano Counties on track

(KRON) — Eastbound lanes of Highway 37 between Sonoma and Solano counties will be closed this weekend, beginning at 10 p.m. on Friday, May 17. The closure will be in effect between the Highway 37/Highway 121 interchange, according to Caltrans.

Eastbound lanes will be closed and traffic will be detoured at the interchange in Sonoma County. The purpose of the closure is for Caltrans to perform major pavement repair work.

The closure which begins Friday night, will conclude Monday, May 20 at 5 a.m. The closure, Caltrans added, is weather dependent.

Eastbound Highway 37 detour

Drivers headed east on Highway 37 will need to:

Exit left onto northbound Highway 121 in Sonoma

Make a right on Highway 12/Highway 121 (Carneros Highway) and continue

Turn right on Highway 12/Highway 29

Enter left for the connector loop off-ramp back to eastbound Highway 37

Beginning Monday night at 9 p.m., alternating overnight full highway closures will take effect for both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 37. These closures will be for Caltrans to paint new lane lines on the repaved roadway, known as striping work.

During the striping work, Caltrans will fully close eastbound and westbound lanes on alternating nights. One traffic direction of Highway 37 will remain open while work is done in the opposite traffic direction.

Highway 37 weeknight closure schedule

Monday, May 20 9 p.m. until Tuesday, May 21 at 4 a.m.: Westbound 37 between Highway 37/Highway 29 interchange in Vallejo and Highway 37/Highway 121 interchange in Sonoma County

Tuesday, May 21 at 9 p.m. until Wednesday, May 22 at 4 a.m.: Westbound Highway 37 (eastbound will remain open)

Wednesday, May 22 at 8 p.m. until Thursday, May 23 at 5:30 a.m.: Eastbound Highway 37 between the Highway 37/Highway 121 interchange in Sonoma County and Highway 37/Highway 29 interchange in Vallejo

Thursday, May 23 at 9 p.m. until Friday, May 24 at 4 a.m.: Eastbound Highway 37 (westbound to remain open)

Westbound Highway 37 detour

Motorists headed west on Highway 37 will need to:

Exit right onto northbound Highway 29 (Sonoma Boulevard) in Vallejo

Continue onto northbound Highway 29 (Broadway) to Highway 29/Highway 12

Turn left and continue onto Highway 12/Highway 121 (Carneros Highway/Fremont Drive)

Turn left on Highway 121 (Arnold Drive)

Turn right back onto westbound Highway 37

Map: Caltrans

Eastbound Highway 37 detour

Drivers headed east on Highway 37 during the closures will need to:

Exit left onto northbound Highway 121 in Sonoma

Make a right onto Highway 12/Highway 121 (Carneros Highway) and continue

Turn right on Highway 12/Highway 29

Enter left for the connector loop off-ramp back to eastbound 37

Map: Caltrans

Anyone with questions or concerns about the closures is advised to contact Caltrans.

