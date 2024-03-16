Highway 36 blocked after wreck involving cows

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala (WHNT) — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says a portion of Alabama Highway 36 is closed after a wreck that involved livestock.

MCSO said agencies have responded to a wreck involving a vehicle and two cows at the intersection of AL 36 W and Craze Road near Danville.

MCSO Spokesperson Mike Swafford said there are multiple injuries as a result of the wreck.

The Sheriff’s office said the roadway is currently blocked due to the incident.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

This is a developing story and News 19 will provide updates as they become available.

