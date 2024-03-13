‘Highway 36 has always been problematic’: Callahan Co. residents push for safety enhancements after multiple wrecks

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – After multiple car crashes, residents along Highway 36 in Callahan County seek a solution.

A fatal crash along that stretch of road claimed two lives over the weekend, reviving safety concerns among divers and neighbors alike. Complaints focus on issues of speed, adequate signage, and a need for traffic lights at several intersections along the highway.

Long-time resident Hayle Cochran told KTAB/KRBC that safety improvements must be made, “I’ve always felt that the corner here ,1750 and 36, is kind of an unsafe area. I really wish they’d put a light there. Maybe even just slowing it down a little bit in this general area right here in front of the Dollar General, and then speeding it back up to 75 might be good.”

The feeling is mutual for retired truck driver and Highway 36 – County Road 603 property owner Albert Pfaff. He emphasized steep drop-offs from the pavement to the natural ground along his property, which he said poses a significant hazard for large vehicles like 18-wheelers.

“36 has always been problematic. These vehicles, if they go off that ledge… If they try to get back on too quick, they’re gonna flip,” warned Pfaff.

In response to these concerns, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has begun to initiate early stages of adjustments along Highway 36.

TxDOT told KTAB/KRBC in a statement, “The agency is currently designing a project on SH 36, a Super 2 Highway Project, adding passing lanes from Abilene to Callahan County line near cross plains.”

Without a clear timeline as to when these changes will be implemented, TxDOT maintained that its first priority is to the safety of drivers.

