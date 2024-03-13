'Highway 36 has always been problematic': Callahan Co. residents push for safety enhancements after multiple wrecks

Autoblog

If former President Donald Trump wins another term in November's election, Biden's electric vehicle policies could be tossed into the trash. Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee after Nikki Haley suspended her campaign last week, once again repeated his claims that EVs are not ready for prime time, and structural issues still exist for widespread adoption. “I’m all for electric cars but you have to have all of the alternatives also,” Trump said in an interview with CNBC on Monday morning.