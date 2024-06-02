Highway 347 shut down, St. Martin Parish experiencing high levels of flooding

HENDERSON, La. (KLFY)– There are several streets and roadways throughout St. Martin Parish, especially in the Henderson, Breaux Bridge and Cecilia areas, that are currently flooding due to the excessive rainfall.

The Henderson Police Department said Highway 347 is shut down to Cecilia, and urges people to stay off that roadway, as well as Highway 352. Old Henderson Road is also inundated with water.

Law enforcement officials are advising people to stay off the roads because driving on the roadways can create a secondary issue for first responders and homeowners. Motorists are being told to not drive on roadways that are flooded. Drivers are throwing additional water into yards that are at risk of flooding.

According to the HPD, a wrecker truck got stuck under I-10 and needed to be rescued. Authorities said water should start receding soon if it doesn’t rain, but it is still high.

DOTD is trying to pump out water and clear the roads under I-10 and Highway 347.

HPD said the flooding should not be taken lightly because roads are completely covered with water. Drivers should stay off the road until the water is able to drain off and roads can be passable.

More information will be shared as it becomes available.

