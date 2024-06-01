Highway 23 southbound lanes closed in T.O. as crash spills chlorine

Lanes of southbound Highway 23 near Hillcrest Drive in Thousand Oaks were closed Saturday afternoon due to apparent chlorine spilled in a traffic accident.

The crash was reported around 12:40 p.m. and involved multiple vehicles, including a pool cleaner's truck, according to California Highway Patrol reports. The accident site was located north of Hillcrest Drive.

No injuries were reported.

Ventura County Fire Department crews reported finding bottles of what appeared to be chlorine at the scene. They called for a hazardous materials response.

Authorities called for a hard closure of all southbound lanes in the stretch.

CHP personnel were closing southbound onramps to the 23 at Janss Road and possibly Avenida de Los Arboles.

Traffic had backed up to Avenida de Los Arboles as of 1 p.m.

Some drivers stuck in the southbound jam were apparently turning around and driving the wrong way as they attempted to get off the route, CHP log notes said.

This story will be updated.

