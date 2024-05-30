Highway 23 northbound backed up into Bardsdale by semi crash

Northbound Highway 23 heading into the Bardsdale area was backed up Thursday afternoon by a crash involving a semitrailer.

A semi had reportedly ended up in a ditch along the state route north of Moorpark around 4:15 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol reports. The incident took place near the juncture with Bardsdale Avenue.

The big rig was said to be blocking northbound lanes. The route provides a link between Moorpark and Fillmore, with access to the Highway 126 corridor.

The semi tractor had reportedly been hauling a fully loaded 53-foot trailer, according to CHP log notes.

A passenger car, possibly a sedan or SUV, may also have been involved.

No injuries were reported.

As of 5 p.m., northbound traffic had backed past the sand and gravel quarries along the 23.

Earlier Thursday, a jackknifed big rig had closed lanes on Highway 126 west of Piru. That incident had been cleared up by noon.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Highway 23 northbound backed up into Bardsdale by semi crash