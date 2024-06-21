Highway 22 reopened after crash closure near Mehama
Highway 22 reopened Friday afternoon after a crash closed the roadway in both directions just east of Mehama.
The crash happened near the North Fork Road turnoff around 12:30 p.m. Officials announced the reopening at 1:30 p.m.
