Highway 22 reopened after crash closure near Mehama

Traffic backs up on Highway 22 following a crash east of Mehama Friday afternoon.

Highway 22 reopened Friday afternoon after a crash closed the roadway in both directions just east of Mehama.

The crash happened near the North Fork Road turnoff around 12:30 p.m. Officials announced the reopening at 1:30 p.m.

For questions, comments and news tips, email reporter Whitney Woodworth at wmwoodworth@statesmanjournal.com, call 503-910-6616 or follow on X at @wmwoodworth

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Highway 22 reopened after crash closure near Mehama