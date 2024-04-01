Highway-182 intersection still unrepaired months after train derailment

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — For months, cones have been out to cut off a portion of Highway 182 at the Airport Boulevard intersection where the August train derailment took place.

Some drivers and residents like Ronald Peltier say enough time has passed for the structure of the road to be finished to allow traffic to get back to normal.

“They need to come in and repair the asphalt on the eastbound lane that’s damaged, fix that lane and then restore traffic on the route and get rid of the cones,” Peltier.

Alexis Busby said the repairs on roadway have been abandoned.

“They were doing some work. After that, they just stopped messing with it and left it how it is,” said Busby.

On Aug. 21, 2023, an 18-wheeler attempted to drive over the railroad intersection but got stuck on the tracks and hit by a train. Since then, the damage to the road has been blocked off by cones, causing traffic to build up in the area. Residents say they are concerned for the safety of the drivers taking the route every day.

“Some of them just come to a complete stop because they don’t know what they’re supposed to do at this, supposed to get off on the right side of the cones or stay on the inside lane,” said Peltier.

Iberia Parish District 3 Councilman Marcus Broussard agrees progress should be made on the structure of the road considering the amount of time that’s passed.

“The better part of almost seven, eight, nine, ten months now and, at minimal, we think there’s some progress that should be made to get it fixed and ready for, you know, folks to drive on,” said Broussard.

Iberia Parish President Larry Richard says the parish council, administration and the department of transportation is working on a safe resolution in getting the road back to normal and the airport boulevard intersection opened.

News 10 reached out to BNSF Railroads about the eventual opening of the Airport Boulevard intersection which has been closed since the derailment. BNSF representative Kendall Sloan gave a statement saying,

“BNSF is committed to its partnership with LADOTD and Iberia Parish to ensure improvements to the roadway are made before the crossing can be reopened. The parish is aware of the improvements that are needed and is working on getting those improvements funded. For the safety of our employees and the traveling public, the crossing will remain closed until those improvements are made,” said Sloan.

