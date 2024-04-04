Highway 14 traffic impacts begin April 14 for improvements between Dodge Center and Byron

Apr. 4—BYRON, Minn. — Drivers on County Road 9 will not be able to cross or turn left on Highway 14, and Highway 14 traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction between 200th Avenue and 260th Avenue beginning April 14 as construction starts, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The project is expected to be completed in late summer 2024. Prime contractor Rochester Sand & Gravel will be making the below improvements during construction.

* Construct a

J-turn

at Highway 14 and County Road 9

* Install a

high-tension cable median barrier

between Dodge Center and Kasson

* Resurface pavement between Kasson and Byron

* Improve and repair drainage

* Rehabilitate the eastbound and westbound Highway 14 bridges over Highway 57. The work includes new end posts, approach panels and expansion joints

* Upgrade the

Road Weather Information System (RWIS) site

near Byron with new pavement sensors and processing unit

Beginning April 14, vehicles will not be able to cross or turn left onto Highway 14 from County Road 9. It's anticipated that construction of the J-turn will be completed by the end of June.

* Vehicles to the north of Highway 14 will be detoured west on County Road 34 to southbound 200th Avenue/Airport Drive N to Highway 14.

* Vehicles to the south of Highway 14 will be detoured west on County Road 10 to County Road 25/Airport Drive S to Highway 14.

Highway 14 traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction between 200th Avenue and 260th Avenue beginning April 14, and this will last several weeks. There will also be a lane closure in each direction for the resurfacing work between Kasson and Byron. A start date will be announced once scheduled. The resurfacing work is expected to be finished by the end of August.