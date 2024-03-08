Highway 14 funds are part of new U.S. House budget bill

Mar. 8—ROCHESTER — Funding for safety improvements on U.S. Highway 14 just west of Rochester are a part of the latest budget bill — H.R. 4366 — that was approved by the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, by a vote of 339 to 85, with eight members not voting.

Among the nays was Rep. Brad Finstad, R-Minnesota, who along with Rep. Michelle Fishbach was one of two Minnesota's congressional delegation who voted against the overall package.

U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, both Democrats, touted the passage of the new $459 billion budget bill.

Among the items funded in the bill would include $7.3 million for projects to construct an interchange at County State Aid Highway 44 and U.S. Highway 14 as well as an associated flyover structure at Seventh Street NW.

Finstad, along with Klobuchar and Smith, had requested the funding for the Highway 14 projects.

The bill now goes to the Senate for final passage.

"This project will make essential upgrades to the Highway 14 and County State Aid Highway 44 interchange in Olmsted County to improve safety and efficiency for drivers and pedestrians," Klobuchar said in a press release. "With this federal funding, this project is one step closer to completion."

Smith added that 33,000 vehicles a day pass this interchange. "Our economy can only move as fast as our roads and bridges allow, and our roads and bridges have been outdated for way too long," said Smith.

In July 2023, the county received notification that $60 million in state funds had been allocated for the interchange at County Road 44 and Highway 52. The median at the intersection was closed in 2023 as a means to prevent cars from trying to cross multiple lanes of often-busy traffic while trying to merge.

The stretch of Highway 14 from Rochester to Byron has been a major concern, with an overpass and interchange planned for the intersection at Olmsted County Road 3 near Byron, and a set of J-turns installed at that intersection as a temporary solution to add safety in the interim while funds for an interchange are procured.