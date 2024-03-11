Highway 101 traffic on Conejo Grade snarled after trailer flips

A flatbed pickup truck hauling a small tractor overturned on Monday, March 11, 2024, on northbound Highway 101 in Camarillo resulting in traffic delays on the Conejo Grade.

The driver lost control of the trailer when he tried to slow down suddenly and the trailer with the tractor became unhitched and overturned, said California Higway Patrol Officer Ryan Ayers. The tractor had damage to the cage that protects the driver, he said.

No was injured in the crash reported around 7:40 a.m., Ayers said.

The driver said he slowed suddenly for traffic. Speed appears to be a factor in the crash but not drugs and alcohol, he said. Any vehicle towing a trailer is restricted to 55 mph.

The far right lane on the freeway was blocked after the incident, Ayers said. All lanes were expected to reopen by about 9:30 a.m. after debris is cleared, Ayers said.

Wes Woods II covers West County for the Ventura County Star. Reach him at wesley.woodsii@vcstar.com, 805-437-0262 or @JournoWes.

