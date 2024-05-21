Highway 101 closure in Agoura Hills for wildlife bridge work set for Tuesday night

An overnight closure on Highway 101 near Agoura Hills will switch to southbound lanes Tuesday night.

But after that, the overnight closures are expected to stop for now.

Since April, all lanes closed in one direction at a time as crews lifted dozens of heavy concrete beams in place to form the skeleton of the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing. Scores of the reinforced concrete girders were installed, stretching from the walls on either side of the freeway to middle support columns.

The last one was placed overnight Monday, according to the California Department of Transportation. Now, crews are scheduled to remove a large crane that lifted the girders into place.

All southbound lanes will be closed at Chesebro Road starting around 11 p.m. Tuesday and reopen by 4 a.m. Wednesday, Caltrans officials said. Northbound lanes will remain open.

Drivers can get from Ventura County to Los Angeles by taking Highway 101 to the 23 and 118 to the 405, Caltrans said. Those who can't use other highways can detour from the 101 onto Agoura Road.

Construction started two years ago on the bridge over the 10-lane freeway, a barrier for mountain lions, mule deer and other wildlife in Ventura and Los Angeles counties. Officials say the 210-foot-long crossing may help save an isolated mountain lion population from extinction.

