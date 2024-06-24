Highs to reach low 80s Monday with humidity dropping

Finally, a break from the heat! Temperatures have plunged into the 60s this morning and will only make it into the low 80s for a high today. Humidity continues to trend lower, which means it will feel comfortable with a refreshing northwest breeze.

Lows will dip into the 50s tonight...so give those A/Cs a nice break!

Humidity creeps back in Tuesday afternoon but it won’t be terribly hot with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The next cold front approaches Wednesday with scattered storms likely by the afternoon followed by another cool shot of air Thursday.

