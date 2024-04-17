Highs near or above 90 degrees for the rest of the week

Things continue to heat up in Central Florida.

Our area will see high temperatures near or above 90 degrees from Wednesday through Sunday.

We could even see a heat index, or feels-like temperature, around 100 degrees by the end of the week.

We will also remain mainly dry until our next chance for pop-up storms comes at the end of the weekend.

Our next front will arrive early next week and lower our highs back into the 80s.

