'Highly coordinated events:' Drag racing back on JPD's radar, working on a 'plan of action'

The Jackson Police Department is once again taking steps to limit illegal drag racing, an issue that has plagued the City of Jackson for years now.

JPD's Jacquelyn Thomas, captain of Precinct 4, said the department is collaborating with other law enforcement agencies, including the Hinds County Sheriff's Department, on a "plan of action" to stop the races. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba invited Thomas to speak on the topic during his Monday press briefing.

Thomas said JPD is trying to narrow down the different areas where complaints have been called of drag racing, which she said occurs throughout the city not just in one specific area. She also said JPD is working to figure out who the organizers of the races are.

Blue lights on a police squad vehicle.

"We are concerned about the safety of the public, we are concerned about the streets, we are concerned about accidents happening," Thomas said. "The plan of action with the Jackson Police Department is to enforce obstruction of the roadways, rules of the road, disturbing the peace, because they're not only just drag racing on main thoroughfares, but also in residential areas."

Thomas asked residents to call if they see drag racing taking place near where they live.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said the drag races are "highly coordinated events," with participants being able to adjust to different parts of the city if they see law enforcement trying to set up traps.

"As our police department seeks to set up certain traps ... they (the drag racers) adjust," Lumumba said. "I want those that are participating to know that the range of penalties, this isn't simply a citation for speeding, you can receive a felony for endangering people."

This isn't the first time the city has tried to put the brakes on illegal drag racing. In 2021, a group drag racers shut down Interstate 55 for almost an hour, while several cars performed donuts on the roadway. Dozens of participants egged the drivers on, according to past Clarion Ledger reporting. A video of the incident was posted on Facebook at the time and was shared nearly 7,000 times in three days. The video has since been taken down from Facebook.

Following this, the Jackson City Council introduced ordinances to toughen up penalties for those arrested for drag racing.

Drag racing ordinances

Currently, the city's drag racing ordinance is named after Jackson resident Charles Griffin's son, Chuck, an 18-year-old who was killed after a car struck him while standing at the front door of a friend's home.

The "Charles 'Chuck' Griffin, Jr. drag racing ordinance" was beefed up to include higher penalties for those arrested, as well as violators having their car towed by the city.

A first citation and conviction for those caught drag racing "carries ten days in jail and/or a $500 fine. Vehicles used during the commission of this violation will be towed by the City of Jackson at the owner's expense at a rate of $125.00, then stored at the city impound at a rate of $35 per day for each day vehicles are held."

For subsequent offenses, a citation and conviction carries 30 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.

