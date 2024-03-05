Leah & Louise is moving out of Camp North End. Here’s where the restaurant is heading

Big changes are underway for Leah & Louise. The Charlotte restaurant that has gotten national attention and garnered James Beard Award nominations for chef and co-owner Greg Collier is moving out of Camp North End to a larger space in Historic West End.

BayHaven Restaurant Group hasn’t yet revealed the new location of the restaurant named for Collier’s late sister and grandmother, so look for additional details to come out soon.

“The Historic West End holds a rich legacy and promising future that we are excited to be a part of,” co-owner Subrina Collier said. “Our new, larger location provides us with the opportunity to expand as we continue to serve our community in new and exciting ways.”

The Colliers opened Leah & Louise at Camp North End in March 2020, just as the COVID-19 shutdown began. The restaurant based on Mississippi River Valley foodways powered through the early days of the pandemic, stacking up awards along the way.

The restaurant has earned Greg Collier multiple James Beard Award nominations and was named one of Esquire Magazine’s best new restaurants in America in 2020. Vice President Kamala Harris even made it a point to stop in for food on a recent visit to Charlotte.

The Colliers’ ties to the Camp North End community won’t end after the relocation. Greg Collier will continue to serve as a resource and adviser for food and beverage operators. The couple also own Uptown Yolk in South End, too.

“Our journey thus far has been a testament to the strength and support of our community,” Greg Collier said. “Despite opening during unprecedented times, we’ve been embraced with open arms and have achieved remarkable milestones. We are thankful for our time at Camp and excited for what’s to come.”

Leah & Louise will wrap up its time at Camp North End with a special ticketed dinner on Sunday, April 21. More details will be forthcoming at leahandlouise.com.

Until then, Leah & Louise will operate Sunday-Thursday from 3-9 p.m., and Friday-Saturday from 3-11 p.m.

Location: Camp North End, 301 Camp Road, Charlotte, NC 28206 (Until April 20)

Menu

Cuisine: Southern, Mississippi River Valley

Instagram: @leah_and_louise