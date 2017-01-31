Highlights: The Trump presidency on January 31 at 1:40 P.M. EST/1840 GMT

(Reuters) - Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:





TRAVEL BAN AND IMMIGRATION





Some of the seven Muslim-majority countries affected by Trump's executive action on entry to the United States will not likely be taken off the list any time soon, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly says. (Full Story)





Massachusetts joins a legal effort to block Trump's order banning entry from the seven countries, which the state's attorney general has said is unconstitutional. (Full Story)





San Francisco files a lawsuit challenging another Trump executive order directing the federal government to withhold money from cities that have adopted sanctuary policies toward undocumented immigrants. (Full Story)





A group of technology companies will discuss filing an amicus brief in support of a lawsuit challenging Trump's order on U.S. entry. (Full Story)





Mexico sees signs that the U.S. government is taking a more flexible view of how to pay for a border wall, and meetings to craft future bilateral relations could take place soon. (Full Story)





PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY





Trump calls on the pharmaceutical industry to boost U.S. production and lower prices, while also vowing to speed approval for new medicines and appoint a Food and Drug Administration chief soon. (Full Story)





CYBER SECURITY





Trump is set to sign an executive order on Tuesday on cyber security that will require the heads of government agencies to play a more direct role reviewing and managing risks. (Full Story)





SUPREME COURT





Trump will unveil his pick for a lifetime job on the U.S. Supreme Court as Democrats, still fuming over Republicans' refusal to act on former President Barack Obama's nominee last year, gird for a fight. (Full Story)





TRADE





The threat of an import tax mobilizes an unusually broad range of companies in the United States and abroad in a lobbying effort largely out of the public eye partly to avoid conflict with Trump. (Full Story)





The European Council president says Trump has joined Russia, China and radical Islam among threats to Europe and calls on Europeans to stick together to avoid domination by three other continental powers. (Full Story)





CABINET





Senate Democrats boycott a planned committee vote on Trump's nominees for Treasury secretary and Health secretary, making it impossible for the vote to go forward, but nominees for Education, Interior and Energy get committee approval. (Full Story) (Full Story) (Full Story)





LGBT





In a break with traditional Republican stance on gay rights, Trump vows to uphold protections for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people working for federal contractors. (Full Story)







