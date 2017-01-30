Highlights: The Trump presidency on January 30 at 6:25 PM EST/2325 GMT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday:

TRAVEL BAN

Congressional Democrats and some foreign nations, including key U.S. allies, put pressure on Trump over his temporary ban on entry to America by refugees and people from seven predominantly Muslim countries. The Pentagon says it is making a list of Iraqis who worked alongside American troops.

Democratic U.S. senators try to force a vote on a bill to rescind Trump's order, but are blocked by a Republican lawmaker.

Washington state announces a legal challenge to the ban and former President Barack Obama takes a swipe at his successor.

COMPANY REACTION

The chief executives of Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Ford Motor Co join the criticism of Trump's ban.

INTERNATIONAL RESPONSE

Tens of thousands of people protest in London and other British cities against Trump's ban.

The United States should revoke "dangerous" new immigration measures, France's foreign minister says during a visit to Tehran.

The U.N. refugee agency voices alarm at Trump's decision to suspend entry of refugees, saying this week alone 800 people set to make America their new home were barred.

SUPREME COURT

Trump says he will announce his nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday night as he seeks to quickly put his stamp on the court by restoring its conservative majority, even as Democrats gear up for a Senate confirmation fight.

TREASURY SECRETARY

Senate Democrats delayed the Senate Finance Committee's vote on U.S. Treasury secretary nominee Steven Mnuchin on Monday so they could protest against Trump's order banning travel from seven Muslim-majority nations.

SECRETARY OF STATE

The U.S. Senate advances the nomination of former Exxon Mobil Corp Chief Executive Rex Tillerson to be Trump's secretary of state.

NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL

Trump will amend his recent National Security Council reorganization to add the CIA to the group, the White House says, following criticism of the restructuring, which included the addition of political adviser Steve Bannon.

SLASHING REGULATIONS

Trump signs an order aimed at dramatically paring back federal regulations, but it will not apply to most of the financial reform rules introduced by the Obama administration.

IRAN

Senator Bob Corker, chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, condemns Iran after reports it conducted a ballistic missile test and says he will work with other lawmakers and Trump's administration to hold Iran accountable.[nL1N1FK1VD

NETANYAHU VISIT

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with Trump at the White House on Feb. 15, Trump spokesman Sean Spicer announces. Netanyahu says he plans to push Trump to renew sanctions against Iran.

(Compiled by Frances Kerry and Jonathan Oatis; Editing by Bernadette Baum and James Dalgleish)