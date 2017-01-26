Highlights: The Trump presidency on January 26 at 1:50 PM EST/0650 GMT

(Reuters) - Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday:

IMMIGRATION

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto scraps a planned summit with Trump in the face of insistent tweets from the U.S. president demanding Mexico pay for a border wall, a spat threatening Mexican efforts to salvage trade ties.

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Mark Morgan, a former longtime FBI agent, has left the agency, two sources familiar with his departure tell Reuters.

TRUMP AGENDA

Trump will push Republican lawmakers for swift action on his agenda, including funding the Mexican border wall, rewriting the tax code and repealing Obamacare, despite tensions over timetables and priorities.

Trump is considering several more executive orders concerning national security that could be issued as early as Friday but has not yet made decisions on their scope or sequencing, the White House says.

TRADE

British Prime Minister Theresa May says Britain and the United States could look at areas where both could remove some trade barriers to their mutual advantage while she negotiates her country's exit from the European Union.

SANCTUARY CITIES

Trump's attempt to strip municipalities of federal dollars for shielding illegal immigrants threatens $2.27 billion in annual funds for the nation's 10 largest cities, an analysis shows.

VOTING RIGHTS

Trump's plans to investigate the possibility of voter fraud in November's election could lead to stringent ID requirements that Democrats and rights groups say would amount to an assault on voting rights.

STATES' RIGHTS

As Trump looks to undo predecessor Barack Obama's legacy and build his own, administration Republicans are showing little interest in protecting states' rights, contrary to their posture during the previous administration over issues like Obamacare.

SYRIA

Trump tells ABC News he will create safe zones for refugees in Syria, saying European nations made a big mistake by letting in millions of refugees from that war-torn country and other Middle Eastern trouble spots.

Turkey is waiting to see the outcome of Trump's pledge to order safe zones in Syria, the Foreign Ministry says.

A 7-year-old Syrian girl who gained a global following with Twitter updates from Aleppo writes an open letter to Trump asking him to help other children in her war-torn country.

TORTURE

The International Committee of the Red Cross and the International Commission of Jurists are joining global human rights groups in their rebuke of Trump for condoning torture.

