Highlights: The Trump presidency on Jan. 24

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump met with auto executives on Tuesday and also gave the energy industry a boost with action on pipelines. Highlights of the day follow:

PIPELINES

Trump signs two orders to move forward with construction of the controversial Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines, rolling back key Obama administration environmental policies in favor of expanding energy infrastructure.

AUTO INDUSTRY

Citing a pledge to cut taxes and regulation, Trump pushes the chief executives of General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV to boost U.S. production and employment.

SUPREME COURT

Trump will meet on Tuesday with Republican and Democratic Senate leaders to discuss his Supreme Court nominee, which he says he will announce next week.

TRADE

Mexico could pull out of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) if a renegotiation of its terms does not benefit it, the country's economy minister says.

Australia and New Zealand hope to salvage the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) by encouraging China and other Asian countries to join the trade pact after Trump kept a promise to abandon it.

FedEx Corp Chief Executive Officer Fred Smith says Trump should reconsider his positions on international trade and work to embrace China and its vast market.

Germany will take advantage of any trade opportunities in Asia and South America left by a protectionist United States, Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel says after Trump withdraws from the TPP.

FBI

Trump intends to keep FBI Director James Comey in his post, a source says, amid reports that U.S. law enforcement and intelligence agencies are scrutinizing Trump associates over their ties to Russia.

CABINET

U.S. Senate committees approve Trump's choices for U.N. ambassador and heads of the commerce, housing and transportation departments.

Representative Tom Price, Trump's nominee to run the Department of Health and Human Services, tells a Senate panel he wants to ensure that people with pre-existing conditions have access to health insurance.

CONGRESS

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer vows to oppose any infrastructure plan by Trump that would rely on "tax credits for developers" to rebuild the nation's roads, bridges, airports and other such structures.

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan says he has invited Trump to address a joint session of Congress on Feb. 28.

ENVIRONMENT

The Trump administration is asking the Environmental Protection Agency to temporarily halt all contracts, grants and interagency agreements pending review, according to sources.

(Compiled by Bill Trott; Editing by Howard Goller, Will Dunham and Jonathan Oatis)