Highlights: The Trump presidency on Feb. 9 at 10:35 A.M. EST

(Reuters) - Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday:

SUPREME COURT

Trump disputes accounts that his Supreme Court pick was disheartened by his attacks on judges, saying Judge Neil Gorsuch's comments were misrepresented, but Gorsuch's remarks were confirmed by a spokesman for the nominee.

AIRLINES

Trump, meeting with airline executives, says the U.S. air traffic control system is out of date and that the head of the Federal Aviation Administration should be a pilot. [nW1N1DV01H]

IMMIGRATION

British Prime Minister Theresa May says Trump's travel ban is wrong and Britain does not plan to adopt a similar policy.

A decision by a U.S. appeals court on Trump's temporary travel ban may not yet answer the underlying legal questions being raised in the fast-moving case.

ISRAEL

As Trump prepares for his meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his administration tones down its pro-Israel bravado, suggesting that a president perceived to have acted hastily on many early policy initiatives will be more cautious with Middle East diplomacy.

JAPAN

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will propose new cabinet level U.S.-Japan talks on trade, security and macroeconomic issues, including currencies, when he meets Trump on Friday in Washington, a Japanese government official says.

NORDSTROM

Trump aide Kellyanne Conway urges people to buy Ivanka Trump's clothing and jewelry line a day after Trump criticized Nordstrom retailer for dropping his daughter's fashion products and drew criticism for using public office for personal business gains.

NATO

Considering his comments about Russia, NATO allies are looking for signs that Trump will stick with the U.S. commitment to the alliance made by the Obama administration.

The Kremlin says it is unlikely the situation in eastern Ukraine, where pro-Russian separatists are facing off with the Ukrainian army, would be part of any deal with Trump.

FINANCIAL

Sweden's finance minister says Trump's plans to review post-financial crisis banking rules could lead to a new financial crash if it leaves markets unfettered.

(Compiled by Bill Trott; Editing by Alistair Bell)