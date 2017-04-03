Highlights: The Trump presidency on April 3 at 5:32 P.M. EDT

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump talks to journalists at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S. March 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

(Reuters) - Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday:

SUPREME COURT NOMINEE

Democrats amass enough support to block a Senate confirmation vote on Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, but Republicans vow to change Senate rules to ensure the conservative judge gets the lifetime job.

EGYPT'S SISI AT WHITE HOUSE

Trump moves to reset U.S. relations with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi after the prior Obama administration's strained ties, giving him firm backing and vowing to work together to fight Islamist militants.

KUSHNER IN IRAQ

Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, flies into Iraq with the top U.S. military officer to get a first-hand assessment of the battle against Islamic State from U.S. commanders on the ground and to meet Iraqi officials.

ENERGY EFFICIENCY STANDARDS

A coalition of U.S. states mounts a broad legal challenge to what it calls the Trump administration's illegal suspension of energy efficiency rules for ceiling fans, portable air conditioners and other products.

TRAVEL BAN AND VISAS

The Department of Homeland Security announces steps to prevent fraudulent use of H1B visas, used by employers to bring in specialized foreign workers temporarily, which appeared to fall short of Trump's campaign promises to overhaul the program.

A U.S. appeals court will hold a hearing in May over a Hawaii federal judge's order that blocked Trump's revised travel restrictions on people from several Muslim-majority countries.

BUSINESS CLIMATE

Trump plans to hold a town hall meeting with about 50 business leaders at the White House on Tuesday to talk about improving the business climate.

FCC, CHARTER 'OVERBUILD'

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission is reversing a requirement that Charter Communications Inc extend broadband service to 1 million households already served by a competitor, marking the latest reversal of Obama-era requirements by the new Republican-led FCC under Trump.

PRESIDENTIAL SALARY

Trump, the wealthiest president in U.S. history, is donating his first-quarter salary of $78,333 to the National Park Service, the White House says.

