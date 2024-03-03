HIGHLIGHTS: No. 23 Rambelles split doubleheader against Oklahoma Christian

TechCrunch

Recurring revenue is pretty much the holy grail for any business -- it's precisely why Apple has segued toward being almost as much a services company as it is a hardware company, with 20% of its revenue now emanating from Apple TV+, Apple Music, iCloud, and an array of other subscription and non-subscription-based services. The cost of acquiring new customers has also reportedly increased by more than 200% over the past decade, which highlights the importance of predictable revenue streams. Reducing churn is the name of the game.