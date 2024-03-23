HIGHLIGHTS: No. 11 Rams shutout Chaps in series opener
The Dukes earned a second-round matchup with Duke and showed why they were a popular upset pick.
Sabelenka faced one of her best friends in her return to the court.
Florida scored 100 points on Friday. It wasn't enough.
The 'Real Housewives' star is among 47,000 devotees, who praise their breathability and secure fit.
Nearly 2,500 Amazon customers have given the affordable organizer a perfect five-star rating.
The prospect of a reversal from interest-rate hikes continues to buoy investors' spirits.
VW recently announced the ID. Buzz GTX, a higher-performance and more aggressively styled electric van destined for Europe later this year.
At just over eight inches wide, this compact cutie won't take up too much space on the counter.
2025 Ram 1500 full-size pickup truck now has fuel economy numbers, and the Hurricane inline-six delivers better numbers than the V8 it replaces.
Donald retired with a Super Bowl title and three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards.
Crafting the perfect venture capital pitch is so simple that there's an industry of consultants to help founders get their decks in order. TechCrunch has a long-running series of Pitch Deck Teardowns to help founders, and you can find an infinite number of Twitter threads on the subject. Not only do venture capital expectations change with the market, but also different types of startups in different industries and different stages of development will want to ensure that they are properly highlighting their strengths and momentum against implicit venture expectations.
Are you ready for March Madness? The First Round tips off today.
"The Autopian" reports that owners of kei trucks are running into more problems registering their vehicles, and an organization formed to fight back.
Couisnard transferred from South Carolina after he says he didn't receive communication from the team's new coaching staff. Now he has a tournament win over his former program.
Threads has officially entered the fediverse. Meta announced on Thursday that its beta experience of sharing Threads accounts to the fediverse is now open to users ages 18 and up with public profiles. The company previously announced in December that it was testing the feature on Mastodon and other ActivityPub protocol-supported networks.
Microsoft announced two new Surface devices and a slew of new accessories at a virtual event today, but the first part of the presentation focused squarely on how its AI Copilot is getting integrated ever deeper into Windows. The actual Copilot story Microsoft told here -- at length -- was largely a rehash of previously announced updates, customer testimonials and a lot of chatter about how Copilot will make employees happier and more productive by summarizing meetings they didn't attend and documents they didn't read. "Windows 11 and Windows 365 promise a new era of AI productivity," said Melissa Grant, Microsoft's senior director for Windows Enterprise.
Betts hit a career-high 39 home runs in 2023 and finished second in NL MVP voting.
Redis, the popular in-memory data store, is switching away from the open source three-clause BSD license. Instead, in a move that is clearly aimed to prevent the large cloud providers from offering free alternatives to Redis' own hosted services, Redis will now be dual-licensed under the Redis Source Available License (RSALv2) and Server Side Public License (SSPLv1). Under this new license, cloud service providers hosting Redis will need to enter into a commercial agreement with Redis.
The scandal has already seen a change in the story from Ohtani's camp.
Not a day goes by without some confirmation that deep tech is on the rise in Europe — and public and private capital investors are here for it. Latest case in point, OTB Ventures, which closed a $185 million fund to invest in deep tech in Europe that it will mostly deploy at the Series A stage. OTB's early-growth fund — its second and largest to date — is once again backed by the European Investment Fund (EIF), with support from the European Union under the InvestEU Fund.