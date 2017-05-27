Highlanders beat Waratahs 44-28 in Super Rugby

DUNEDIN, New Zealand (AP) — The Highlanders extended their Super Rugby winning streak to nine games with a 44-28 win over the New South Wales Waratahs on Saturday, scoring two tries while the Australian side was down to 14 men during the second half.

The Waratahs scored the second of two first-half tries on the tick of halftime to take a 14-13 lead to the break. But the sin-binning of lock Dean Mumm for a dangerous lifting tackle in the 45th minute proved costly and the Highlanders needed only a minute to take advantage, scoring a try to hooker Liam Coltman to reclaim the lead.

Winger Tevita Li scored five minutes later and the Highlanders were 23-14 ahead. A further try to replacement winger Rob Thompson, which marked the first of several significant contributions from the Highlanders' bench, made the lead 30-14.

Replacement flyhalf Lima Sopoaga brought new energy to the Highlanders' attack, scoring a 73rd-minute try and contributing to Thompson's and another try by substitute prop Dan Lienert-Brown.

Scrumhalf Jake Gordon came off the bench to score two second-half tries for the Waratahs and his second in the 77th minute made it six tries to four and deprived the Highlanders of a bonus point.

The Highlanders were still able to leapfrog the Chiefs into second place in the New Zealand conference.

Coltman's try from a lineout and rolling maul which exploited Mumm's absence turned the game in the Highlanders' favor.

"I think we got momentum and managed to score from the lineout and things changed from there," Highlanders captain Ben Smith said. "We knew they were going to come here and really try to test us and they did that early."

The Waratahs trailed 10-0 after a 14th-minute try to Richard Buckman but ralled with tries to Israel Folau and winger Taqele Naiyaravoro, the second from a superb long pass by scrumhalf Nick Phipps.

But there were already worrying signs for the Waratahs as the Highlanders, through Ben Smith and Li, seemed able to puncture the defense at will. Mumm's sin-binning was a turning point the Highlanders' superiority grew from that point.

While the Waratahs have scored 44 tries this season, they have conceded 46.

"Same story unfortunately," New South Wales captain Michael Hooper said. "Discipline killed us against a solid team like the Highlanders who really took their opportunities well."

Earlier Saturday, flanker Uzair Cassiem scored two tries and flyhalf Niel Marais had a try among 15 points as South Africa's Cheetahs outclassed Japan's Sunwolves 47-7 in Tokyo.

The Cheetahs, who have now beaten the Sunwolves in all four of their meetings, approached halftime with a tenuous 7-0 lead. But tries to Marais and Neill Jordaan on either side of the break blew out the lead to 19 points and allowed the Bloemfontein-based side to pull away.