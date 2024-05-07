Highland residents worried about lead in water should have lines tested, officials say

The notice coming to Highland mailboxes doesn’t mean your water is full of lead, but it isn’t something to ignore, either.

City water customers will receive a required notice titled “unknown service line notice.” This is mandated by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency for any customer of public water supplies when the material of their service line is unknown.

City Manager Chris Conrad said the city’s water mains are not made of lead. However, the lines carrying water from the city’s main to an individual residence may be made of lead or steel.

“Your service line from the point of the curb stop or valve to your house is a private service line,” Conrad said. “We do not have a record of that material… and we have to find out what that material is.”

The reason? Lead contamination in drinking water can be hazardous. Children exposed to lead can suffer lifelong complications affecting their ability to think and learn.

In 2018, more than 12,000 Illinois children had blood levels high enough to require medical intervention. All children six years or younger are assessed for lead risk according to Illinois law.

In 2020, high levels of lead were found in the drinking water for some Highland homes. The city was not found in violation as a whole, but some water tests were as high as 15 parts per billion. Those tests are conducted by individual residents, not city workers, to ensure the most accurate results. For the last two and a half years, Highland has been taking samples every six months to satisfy IEPA regulations.

Ordinarily lead sampling is conducted every three years. IEPA records showed an average lead measure of 0.0021 in June 2023 and 0.017 milligrams per liter in 2020. In 2017, the measure was 0.0082, and in 2014 it was 0.0065. The prior samplings going back to 2002 usually ranged from 0.0018 to 0.0022.

Conrad said the most common means of getting lead contamination into your body is paint chips and dust, but it is possible to get it through drinking water. The city already adds phosphates to the water that adhere to the walls of the pipes and prevent corrosion and leaching of lead into the water.

Most studies show that lead-contaminated water is unlikely to raise blood lead levels in adults, but infants drinking formula made with lead-contaminated water may be at higher risk. Bathing and showering is safe, as lead can’t be absorbed through the skin.

Other suggestions from the Illinois Department of Public Health include flushing the taps for 1-2 minutes with cold water before drinking or cooking, and that water can safely be used to water plants or clean if you are concerned with wasting water. Aerator screens on faucets and water filters should be cleaned and replaced regularly.

Experts also recommend running water for a few minutes first thing in the morning to ensure no excess material got into the water while it was still in the pipes overnight.

Conrad said the city is required to conduct a complete inventory of all service lines by April 2027. Thus, they are asking residents to call and schedule an appointment for the water department to inspect their service lines. City water employees will need visual access to the service line where it enters the residence of business.

Once the inventory is complete, the city will be required to submit a replacement plan, including potential funding for replacement, to IEPA. “We are asking for our citizens’ cooperation in meeting this requirement,” Conrad said.

Residents who are concerned about possible lead contamination can also test their own drinking water. Home test kits are available at local hardware stores.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also recommends cleaning up paint chips and peeling paint, and washing floors, countertops and windowsills weekly with soap and water. Children and pregnant women should be kept out of a work area where renovations are going on to make sure they are not exposed to lead paint chips or dust. If you live or work in a high-contamination area, IDPH recommends removing shoes when coming indoors so lead from dust or soil is not tracked inside. More information can be found on the IDPH website.