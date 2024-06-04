Highland Park to unveil next phase of downtown redevelopment plan

HIGHLAND PARK – As the borough moves forward with downtown redevelopment plans, residents will learn Wednesday what is planned for the section of Raritan Avenue between South 2nd and South 3rd avenues, known as Tract C.

A community meeting about the planned redevelopment is scheduled for 7 p.m. in the cafeteria of Highland Park High School. No formal action will be taken.

The meeting will begin with a presentation by borough officials and Garden Homes, the borough's selected conditional redeveloper, including an overview of the proposed downtown redevelopment project on Tract C, including the types of uses in the proposed building (residential, commercial, public, parking, etc.) and some concept renderings of how it might look.

After the presentation, the meeting will break out into different "information stations" where participants can review the plans in more detail, ask questions, and offer input, borough officials said.

Tract C is located mid-block in the downtown area, between South 2nd and South 3rd avenues and also bordered by Raritan Avenue, Magnolia Street and to the east by an office building fronting Raritan Avenue and a two-story residential building fronting Magnolia Street; a two-story mixed-use building to the west, the Reformed Church of Highland Park fronting South 2nd Avenue and a residential building fronting Magnolia Street.

The irregular-shaped, approximately one-acre tract has about 150 feet along Raritan Avenue.

In the borough's 2021 Downtown Redevelopment Plan for Tracts A-D, Tract C was envisioned as allowing infill with one or more taller mixed-use or multi-family buildings, along with a multi-use public plaza leading to an interior garden courtyard, creating a mid-block green space, that provides access to the rear of the Reformed Church and continues as a walkway along a parking area to Magnolia Street.

"Due to the limited retail frontage on this block, any mixed-use building should strictly limit new commercial storefront space and include activated ground level frontage along Raritan Avenue with residential apartments on upper levels and along the ground level of the courtyard that will bring more people to live, work and shop along Raritan Avenue," the 2021 plan states.

The current site of the Highland Park farmers market in the parking lot of the Reformed Church of Highland Park between South 2nd Avenue and South 3rd Avenue.

The plan also indicates Tract C is the site of three borough-owned properties, including the offices for Main Street Highland Park and a parking lot that functions as a community gathering space for events such as the Farmers Market and Outdoor Movie Theater.

Recently the borough received a permit from the New Jersey Department of Transportation to close South 3rd Avenue by Raritan Avenue, to create a new pedestrian plaza with plans to relocate the Farmers Market to that site, an idea some residents oppose.

