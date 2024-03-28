Highland Park man charged with attempted murder in Franklin stabbing

FRANKLIN (Somerset) – A Highland Park man has been charged with attempted murder in a Hamilton Street stabbing Sunday night.

Thomas Carter, 61, was arrested Tuesday and additionally charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald said.

Franklin police were called to a local hospital around 8 p.m. March 24 about a New Brunswick man with potentially life-threatening injuries, McDonald said.

After surgery, the victim was interviewed and said he was stabbed during a verbal altercation near Hamilton Street where detectives were able to identify Carter as the suspect, McDonald said.

Carter was being held at the Somerset County jail pending a detention hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at 732-873-5533 or via the STOPit app.

