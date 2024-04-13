Highland man charged with strangulation

A Highland man is accused of strangling a woman during an argument.

John Dobrzynski, 53, is charged with strangulation, a Level 6 felony, and misdemeanor domestic battery, court records state.

Around 4:07 p.m. on April 6, police responded to a residence in the 9600 block of Spring Street for a report of a man who was intoxicated and choking a woman, according to the probable cause affidavit.

When officers arrived, they noticed red, swollen marks on the woman’s neck that were similar to pressure markings made with a human hand. The victim told police that the Dobrzynski had been drinking alcohol for most of the day, court records state. When she confronted him about his drinking, the two started arguing and Dobrzynski became angry and started trying to strangle her with his hands.

She told police that she was able to leave the room and call 911, records state.

The victim took police to the bedroom where Dobrzynski was lying on his back on the bed. Police could smell a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and body, the affidavit states. Police asked Dobrzynski to stand up and told him that he was being arrested, but he refused, saying, “I’m not going to get up.”

Officers removed Dobrzynski from the bed and put him in hand restraints before putting him in the police car, records state.