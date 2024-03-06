Highland Around Town - March 6 edition

Noon Friday, March 8, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Submissions will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Send event info via email to lifestyle@bnd.com. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Wednesday, March 6 thru Saturday, April 27

▪ Green Door Art Gallery presents ‘Food For Thought’ — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, March 6 through April 27. Green Door Art Gallery, 21 N. Gore St., Webster Groves, Missouri. Opening reception is 5-8 p.m. Friday, March 15. Green Door Art Gallery presents its newest art exhibit, Food For Thought, a celebration of the beauty and complexity of food, and the places and ways we interact with it. The exhibit features oil paintings by Cynthia Hamilton, Chloe Seyer, Michelle Streiff, and David Yates, and laser cut bamboo and batik fabric jewelry by Elsa Taricone. The artwork will be on display and available for sale. 314-202-4071 or greendoorartgallery.com.

Thursday, March 7

▪ Diabetes Support Group: Physical Movement — 4 p.m. Sullivan Conference Room, St. Joseph’s Hospital-Highland, 12866 Troxler Ave., Highland. The Diabetes Support Group is open to those with diabetes as well as their family members and/or caregivers. Managing and understanding diabetes can be a challenge, so this group provides tools and tips on how to handle the more complex and difficult tasks of diabetes in the context of real life. Those who attend receive support, knowledge and ideas. Held the first Thursday of each month. To register or for more information, contact Lisa Ketchem RN, diabetes patient educator, at 618-526-5743 or lisa.ketchem@hshs.org. If you are unable to attend the in-person support group or would like an online resource, please join the Facebook group: Diabetes Support Group: Bond, Madison and Clinton Counties.

▪ Tri-Township Library Spring Garden Series — 6:30 p.m. Thursdays in March. Tri-Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. Topics include Culinary Herbs – March 7, Butterflies – March 14, Vegetables – March 21, and Birds – March 28. Reservations recommended; supplies limited. Contact the library at 618-667-2133.

Friday, March 8

▪ Aviston Legion Fish Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod (baked or fried), catfish, shrimp, hush puppies, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311 or avistonlegion.com.

Friday, March 8 & Saturday, March 9

▪ Schlafly Beer annual Stout & Oyster Festival — 5-9 p.m. Friday, March 8, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 9. Schlafly Bottleworks, 7260 Southwest Ave., St. Louis. Schlafly’s Stout & Oyster Festival is the largest of its kind in the Midwest. Schlafly flies in over 50,000 oysters overnight from both coasts, hosts 20 seasoned oyster shuckers to shuck oysters live all weekend, and brews more than 12 stouts exclusively for the popular festival. For more info: schlafly.com.

Friday, March 8 thru Sunday, March 10

▪ International Gem & Jewelry Show — Noon to 6 p.m. Friday, March 8, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 9, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 10. Gateway Center, 1 Gateway Drive, Collinsville. Shop from rows and rows of quality jewelry, gemstone, bead, jewelry supply and accessory dealers in a unique marketplace setting. Our environment breeds competition and ensures that you will get the best quality merchandise at rock-bottom prices. Find something for everyone when you visit America’s favorite jewelry and gemstone marketplace. Free parking. No children under 9. For tickets and information: gatewaycenter.com

Saturday, March 9

▪ Leaps for Love: Clays for Childhood Cancer — 8:30 a.m. Highland Pistol & Rifle Club, 13312 Bellm Road, Highland. This event for shooting enthusiasts includes drink tickets, cash prizes, a silent auction and much more. Pre-registration is required. For more info: facebook.com/events/1404185277110381

Sunday, March 10

▪ Immanuel United Church of Christ - Hamel Chicken Dinner — 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Immanuel United Church of Christ, 5838 Staunton Road, Edwardsville. Menu: fried chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, slaw and applesauce. Drive-thru carryout only. Cost: $12. Quilt raffle tickets available $1 each or six for $5. First prize - quilt; second prize - Smart TV; third prize - $50 gift card. 618-633-2277 or iucchamel.org.

▪ Knights of Columbus Dance featuring The Rendition Band — 2-5 p.m. Knights of Columbus Council 1580, 12454 IL Route 143, Highland. Doors open at 1 p.m. Music by The Rendition Band, performing all your favorite songs. Cash bar and kitchen open (limited menu). Tickets are $10 per person at the door. All are welcome. 618-654-9049.

▪ ‘Broadway Pops at the Movies!’ with the Masterworks Chorale — 3 p.m. Hettenhausen Center for the Arts, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon. A delightful revue of Broadway and pop favorites from the silver screen, including The Sound of Music, Guys and Dolls and West Side Story. This performance features the Masterworks Chorale, Children’s Chorus and Jazz Ensemble with Steve Jankowski as Master of Ceremonies. This performance is part of McKendree University’s Discovery Series. thehett.com

Monday, March 11

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — Noon to 5 p.m. Carlyle Lake Visitor Center, 795 Lake Road, Carlyle. To schedule an appointment ahead of time please call 800-RED-CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org. All donors must present a photo ID. For more information on the Blood Drive, please contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at 618-594-2484 or e-mail at carlylelake@usace.army.mil.

▪ Marine Historical Society — 7 p.m. Marine Citizens Center, 101 W. Silver St., Marine. The meeting as well as membership is open to the public.

Wednesday, March 13

▪ National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Alvin G. Bohley Chapter 1019 – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. O’Town Food Hall and Tap House, 1214 Central Park Drive, O’Fallon. Speaking at noon: Attorneys Heidi Dodd and Kelly Wambold will talk about estate planning and elder law, and answer questions on legal needs for seniors. All active and retired federal and postal employees are welcome. Meetings held the second Wednesday of each month except for May and December socials. For information, contact James at jbflat2021@gmail.com or call 618-795-5174. narfe.net/site/chapter1019

Wednesday, March 13 thru Sunday, May 5

▪ ‘Animals Aglow’ Lantern Festival — 6:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. Saint Louis Zoo, One Government Drive, St. Louis. The first-ever Animals Aglow lantern festival will bring a dazzling spectacle of lights to the Saint Louis Zoo. More than 60 larger-than-life Chinese lanterns and interactive light displays in the shape of plants and wildlife will illuminate paths throughout the Zoo in this nighttime event. Guests can stroll through the Chinese Dragon Corridor tunnel, pose with dozens of giant glowing animals and play with interactive displays like the Moonlight Swings or color-changing Star Stepping Pads. For tickets and information: stlzoo.org/animals-aglow.

Other area happenings

▪ Aviston American Legion Spring Pork Sausage and Roast Beef Dinner — 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 17. Aviston American Legion, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. The menu includes whole-hog pork sausage, roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, sauerkraut, green beans, applesauce and dessert. Carryout made to order with sit-down dining space available. 618-228-7311.

▪ 74th annual Belle-Scott Enlisted Dinner — 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 3. St. Clair Country Club, 100 S. 78th St., Belleville. Cash bar at 6 p.m.; dinner and program 6:30 p.m. The event is in honor of the men and women of Scott Air Force Base. Tickets: $125 - includes sponsoring dinner for attendees and one enlisted member; $50 for military members of the Belle-Scott Committee. Register by Thursday, March 22. 618-233-2015 or https://bit.ly/48op8GI.

▪ Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site Trivia Night & Silent Auction — 7 p.m. Saturday, April 6. Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, Interpretive Center Lobby, 30 Ramey St., Collinsville. Doors open at 6 p.m. Evening includes the silent auction, mulligans, 50/50 raffle, used book sale. Cost: $20 per person or $150 for a table of up to 10. This event supports the Cahokia Mounds Museum Society (CMMS) and the Powell Archaeological Research Center (PARC). For reservations: 618-344-7316 or cahokiamounds.org/trivia24.

* * *

Volunteers Needed for Carlyle Lake Christmas Tree Recycling/Fish Habitat Improvement Project

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Carlyle Lake is seeking volunteers to assist with the annual spring Christmas tree recycling/fish habitat improvement project being held Saturday, March 16. The event will take place at the Keyesport Boat Ramp, starting at 8 a.m.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers employees have collected more than 300 Christmas trees that were discarded after the holiday season. These trees will be used to form fish reef structures in Carlyle Lake, which will provide breeding areas and protection for young fish. The structures also encourage growth of algae and zooplankton, two sources of food for young fish. Recycled Christmas trees make inexpensive and effective habitat for all types of fish.

Volunteers are needed to assist with the placement of the trees, helping Park Rangers build tree reefs, or by supplying boats to place the trees in the lake. These contributions will help improve the fish habitat at Carlyle Lake and ensure better fishing opportunities in the future.

For more information on this project, or if you would like to volunteer, contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at 618-594-2484, ext. 2, or email at carlylelake@usace.army.mil.