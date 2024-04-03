Highland area scholars, April 3 edition

McKendree University

Dr. Jen Moder-Bell, an associate professor of music education at McKendree University, recently received the 2024 United Methodist Exemplary Teacher of the Year Award. This award was given by the General Board of Higher Education and Ministry of the United Methodist Church. Selection criteria include excellence in teaching, civility and concern for the students and colleagues, commitment to value-centered education and service to students, the institution and the community.

The following area students were recently inducted into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines, at McKendree University:

Claire Diercks of Highland

Tayler Jung of Saint Jacob

Elizabeth Ketchum of Aviston

Missouri University of Science and Technology

The following area students were named to the honor list for the fall 2023 semester at Missouri University of Science and Technology:

Grant Brinker of Highland

Kaitlyn Feldmann of Highland

Matthew Gaffney of Hamel

Braden Wakeley of Highland