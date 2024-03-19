These Are The Highest-Rated Walking Shoes You'll Find At Zappos

A good pair of walking shoes can make or break your day, whether you’re doing your typical errands or you’re on vacation. And since we all have different shapes and sizes of feet and different needs, the perfect walking shoe is different for everyone.

Whether you’re looking for something super cushioned and supportive or lightweight and breathable, Zappos has a walking shoe for you. We rounded up some top-rated customer favorites from a variety of popular brands to help you get that much closer to your perfect pair.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

These plush sneakers (for men and women) that propel you forward

Brooks Ghost Max sneakers have a generous amount of cushioning, neutral support and a GlideRoll Rocker design that reduces underfoot pressure (with the added benefit of gently propelling your feet forward with every step). Reviewer LauraW, who is a longtime fan of the Brooks Ghost design, says that these sneakers have helped with their heel pain from plantar fasciitis. “I definitely needed the extra support these shoes have provided,” Laura says. “I have done quite a bit of walking in them and have nothing bad to say.”

Men's sizing: $149.95 at Zappos

Women's sizing: $149.95 at Zappos

These versatile sneakers (in men's and women's sizes)

From New Balance, these Fresh Foam X Kaiha Road sneakers are perfect for everyday walking and running. They’re stylish, come in a few classic hues and are super comfy thanks to a highly cushioned midsole. In case you need extra convincing, reviewer LeMont says these sneakers are “without a doubt, the best I've ever owned. I absolutely love them. If you’re in search of incredibly comfortable shoes at a great price, these are the ones to get.”

Men's: $99.99 at Zappos

Women's: $99.99 at Zappos

These podiatrist-approved men’s sneakers

Designed for walking and everyday running, these Hoka Men’s Arahi 6 sneakers are American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) approved. A reviewer named Greg notes that “they feel awesome.” Greg continues, “They have a perfect balance between cushion and support for my semi-flat feet.” The sneaker brand describes this particular model as lightweight and stable.

$98 at Zappos

These leather women’s sneakers

Comfort meets classic style with these Ecco Soft VII Sneakers. The leather lining is breathable, and the leather-covered inlay soles make them comfortable to wear even without socks. Reviewer Lisa notes that these are “Comfortable right out of the box!” Lisa took these shoes for a spin on a recent trip where she walked several miles every day and didn’t experience any pinching, slipping or discomfort. “I also have had surgery on my big toe, so comfort is something not easy to find,” Lisa said. “I may need to hoard a few pairs before they stop making them or change the style!”

$174.95 at Zappos

These cushioned walking shoes (in men's and women's sizes)

These shoes are made for walking… and that's just what they'll do. Saucony Integrity Walker 3 sneakers have a neutral design that offers even pressure across the entire forefoot, plus responsive cushioning and a secure fit for all day comfort. And reviewers like Margaret note that this neutral design is more than just fancy product copy: “This is my first try at Saucony, and I just love these shoes. The fit is perfect, very comfortable for my multi-problem feet. I walked around in them and I thought, these feel a lot different from any sneakers I've had before. It dawned on me what the difference was—the neutral heel. Makes a huge difference; I hope they never change this design.”

Women's: $89.95 at Zappos

Men's: $89.95 at Zappos

These classic women’s sneakers with a removable sockliner

Part of Easy Spirit’s Classic Collection, these Romy sneakers are ideal for light walking and leisure activities. They have a breathable leather upper that molds to your feet and a padded sockliner that offers cushioning and shock absorption. An anonymous reviewer, who claims to be a 74-year-old woman, says these are a “good walking shoe” that she's worn for several years. She walks 10 miles a week in these shoes and says they are the most comfortable walking shoe that she’s tried.

$59.99 at Zappos

These budget-friendly women’s sneakers

The Skechers Performance Go Walk Flex Lucy walking shoes are so easy to slip on and off, thanks to pull-on tabs and stretch laces. They’re also equipped with insoles and a foam layer to enhance breathability and cushioning, which are both important for all-day wear. An anonymous reviewer notes that these were perfect for their NYC trip, where they walked more than 30 miles in four days. They purchased these sneakers a half size up for a perfect fit. The cherry on top? These sneakers are the least expensive option in this roundup.

$50.39 at Zappos

These breathable women’s sneakers

Featuring soft foot cushioning and a padded collar, these Ryka Activate sneakers are designed for walking and light jogging. Reviewer Angelafla says these are the best walking shoes they have ever owned and are super cute. “I walk at least 10 miles a week and need good supportive shoes. So many pairs have only lasted a few months. I've tried several brands. These are so lightweight and keep my feet from sweating in the Florida heat.”

$129.95 at Zappos

