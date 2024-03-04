These are the highest paying jobs in Ohio that don't require a college degree
Around 31.9% of Ohioans over the age of 25 only have a high school degree or equivalent, and another 19.1% attended some college but did not attain a degree, according to 2022 U.S. Census data.
Ohioans might not go to college or complete their college degrees for a variety of reasons. Some, like North Side resident Belinda Ababio, had to leave college for a family situation. Others simply can't afford college or choose a career that doesn't require a college degree.
The median yearly earnings of Ohioans who only have completed high school or an equivalent is $36,919, while Ohioans who have a bachelor's degree have a significantly higher median wage of $62,605.
Nonetheless, there are plenty of high-paying jobs for Ohioans without college degrees. Here's what they are:
Here are the highest paying jobs in Ohio that don't require a college degree
Every two years, Ohio's Bureau of Labor Market Information compiles a short-term employment forecast for the next two years. These forecasts list Ohio's fastest-growing industries, the highest-paying jobs, the occupations with the most job openings, and more.
The following jobs may require on-the-job training or certifications but can usually be obtained with only a high school degree.
While most of the positions Ohio LMI compiled have a listed median hourly wage, some have listed median yearly earnings instead. For those with only a yearly median salary listed, an estimate of the equivalent hourly wage calculated assuming a 40 hour work week for 52 weeks will be included.
Positions marked with a star usually require some college experience but not a degree.
Claims Adjusters, examiners and investigators: $98,940 yearly or $47.56 hourly
Insurance appraisers, auto damage: $94,300 yearly or $45.33 hourly
Computer user support specialists*: $43.99 hourly
Surveying and mapping technicians: $42.41 hourly
Occupational health and safety technicians: $41.35 hourly
Social and human service assistants: $40.26 hourly
Community health workers: $39.50 hourly
Title examiners, abstractors and searchers: $37.36 hourly
Self-enrichment education teachers: $36.76 hourly
Library technicians: $36.46 hourly
Here are the jobs with the most openings that you don't need a college degree for
These jobs have the most openings and only require a high school diploma or equivalent, according to Ohio LMI's 2022 Short-Term Employment Forecast.
Fast food and counter workers: 26,740 openings
Stockers and order fillers: 22,531 openings
Cashiers: 21,374 openings
Retail salespersons: 19,303 openings
Laborers and freight, stock, and material movers, hand: 18,913 openings
Customer service representatives: 16,306 openings
Home health and personal care aides: 15,104 openings
Waiters and waitresses: 13,822 openings
Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers: 12,918 openings
Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners: 11,464
Here are the fastest growing jobs in Ohio that you don't need a college degree for
These jobs have the highest percentages of annual growth and only require a high school diploma or equivalent, according to Ohio LMI's 2022 Short-Term Employment Forecast.
Aircraft cargo handling supervisors: 9.4%
Industrial truck and tractor operators: 9.4%
Machine feeders and offbearers: 8.3%
Locker room, coatroom and dressing room attendants: 7.3%
Taxi drivers: 7.2%
Amusement and recreation attendants: 6.3%
Gas compressor and gas pumping station operators: 6.3%
Paving, surfacing and tamping equipment operators: 6.2%
Roofers: 6.2%
Light truck drivers: 6.2%
Des Moines Register reporter Paris Barazza contributed to this story.
@PartofMyHart
NHart@gannett.com
This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: These highest paying Ohio jobs don't require a college degree